After 50 years, church-goods store in downtown Little Rock closing doors

Guardian Church Goods, the first Catholic religious goods store in Arkansas and a fixture at its West Seventh Street location for 50 years, is closing.

A sign on the store at 411 W. Seventh St. says it is holding a "Going out of business sale" with most items available for 25 percent off.

Michael Lipsmeyer, 69, the owner, said he expects the store to remain open until July 30. Lipsmeyer, who took over the store from his father, Edward Lipsmeyer, 40 years ago, said he made the decision to close after being unable to find a buyer.

The store carries rosaries, Bibles, prayer books, patron saint medals, crucifixes and statues as well as gifts for the sacraments of first communion, confirmation and baptism. Guardian Church Goods also sells candles to parishes in the Catholic Diocese of Little Rock, which covers all of Arkansas.

The store was founded in 1950 as part of the diocesan weekly newspaper, formerly called The Guardian and now known as the Arkansas Catholic. Lipsmeyer's father took it over in 1966.

-- Noel Oman