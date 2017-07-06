100 years ago

July 6, 1917

HEBER SPRINGS -- Bartholomew Davis of Edgemont, Cleburne county, has been arrested and jailed here, charged with fatally stabbing Walter Payne of Morganton in a local park last night during a quarrel about a younger woman. Payne died of his wounds late today. Davis does not deny that he stabbed Payne. It is said that Payne brought a young woman named Morgan from Edgemont here for the Fourth of July. Later Davis met the young woman, and when Payne again appeared and wanted her to leave Davis, she refused.

50 years ago

July 6, 1967

• The first racially integrated law partnership in Little Rock plans to begin practice this summer. John W. Walker, a Negro lawyer whose office is at 1304b Wright Avenue, said he and Norman Chechkin, a white graduate of this year's class at New York University Law School, would go into partnership in the general practice of law if Chechkin passes the Arkansas Bar examination. Walker said Chechkin would arrive in Little Rock next week to begin studying for the three-day Bar examination that will begin July 24.

25 years ago

July 6, 1992

• A convicted killer who escaped from a minimum-security barracks at an Arkansas State Police troop headquarters turned himself in Sunday. Kenneth Ray Irvin, a state prison inmate, was missing from Troop A headquarters during a routine bed check late Saturday, prison spokesman David White said. White said Irvin contacted authorities Sunday afternoon and that a relative returned him to police headquarters about 6:30 p.m. "He made contact with officers and said he wanted to turn himself in," White said.

10 years ago

July 6, 2007

• An exchange of gunfire between a man and intruders into his Little Rock apartment left the resident with a bullet in his stomach and one of the assailants dead early Thursday. The 22nd homicide of the year in the city is expected to be ruled justifiable, said Lt. Terry Hastings, a spokesman for the Little Rock Police Department.

