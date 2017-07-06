Outdoors calendar

NOTE For additions to this calendar, fax the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette at (501) 378-3869. Information on events also may be emailed to bhendricks@arkansasonline.com.
JULY
8 Hawghunter bass tournament. Webbers Falls, Arkansas 10 ramp. Joe Moon (479) 651-0410, Walter Holloway (479) 629-7631 or Bill Ashing
(479) 459-4673
8 Arkansas River Cleanup. Lake Dardanelle State Park. Kayaks will be provided. For information or to reserve a kayak, call (479) 967-5516
8 Anvil Jaw Bass Club tournament. Arkansas River, Tar Camp. Josh (501) 804-1346
11 Northwest Arkansas Striper Association meeting. Cabela’s Conference Center, 2300 Promenade Parkway, Rogers. 6:30 p.m. Tony Castro (479) 295-0231 or www.arkstriper.com
12-14 Lake Dardanelle State Park Nature Davigators Day Camp. Open to youngsters ages 8-12. $65 per camper. 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. (479) 967-5516
15 Big Buzz Bass Tournament benefitting Dream Catchers Outdoor Adventures, Arkansas River at Murray Park. Registration fee $110 per boat.www.1037thebuzz.com
15 Get5Bass Summer Solo Series bass tournament. Lake Dardanelle. get5bass.com
15 Sherwood Bass Club tournament. Arkansas River, Redfield. sherwoodbassclub.com
15 Fat Sacks Bass Club tournament. Lake Greeson. 4 p.m.-midnight. fatsacksbc.com
16 Arkansas Couples bass tournament. Arkansas River, Maumelle Park. Vince Miller (501) 607-3475
20 Arkansas Ducks Unlimited District 3 and 4 meeting. Grecian’s Steakhouse, Paragould. Tom Smalling (870) 236-0708 or trsmalling@yahoo.com
20 Arkansas Ducks Unlimited District 9 meeting. GSmokin’ In Style BBQ, Hot Springs. Kyle Peters (501) 318-8290 or duckhuntingfireman@yahoo.com
27 Arkansas Ducks Unlimited District 8 meeting. Hope Country Club. Robbie Stavely (870) 845-6345 or restavely@hotmail.com
29 Polk County Chapter of Ducks Unlimited Sportsman’s Night Out. Ouachita Center. Robbie Stavely (870) 845-6345 or restavely@hotmail.com 29 Hawghunter Open Team bass tournament. Wister Lake, Wards Landing ramp. Joe Moon (479) 651-0410, Walter Holloway (479) 629-7631 or Bill Ashing (479) 459-4673
AUGUST
3 Arkansas Ducks Unlimited District 11 meeting. Five Oaks Lodge, Humphrey. Bob Butler (501) 837-1530 or bbutler@ducks.org
4 Springdale Chapter of Ducks Unlimited sponsor banquet. Spring Street Grill. Jerry Stamps (479) 530-6644 or jstamps@4starlimo.com
