Driver arrested after NLR chase

A man who led North Little Rock police on a high-speed chase was arrested Tuesday, police reported.

Jason Lee Ives, 31, was charged with fleeing and refusal to submit to arrest. Officers tried to stop Ives after he drove through a stoplight, but Ives sped up, according to an arrest report. Ives reportedly drove at speeds near 100 mph on Arkansas 161, where there were "numerous adults and children near the roadside" celebrating Independence Day.

Ives traveled traveled from the highway onto Flowers Lane, where he drove over a chain link fence and the chase ended, according to the report. Police arrested Ives about 7:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

Further details on the chase, such as where it began, were not included in the report.

Ives was additionally charged with possession of a controlled substance. Police said he was carrying 10 prescription painkillers.

Ives was being held in the Pulaski County jail Wednesday.

Carjacked, says eatery employee

An 18-year-old was robbed at gunpoint of his sport utility vehicle late Tuesday outside the west Little Rock pizza restaurant where he works, police said.

It happened about 11:20 p.m. outside the Pizza Hut at 11410 W. Markham St. in the parking lot of the Markham West Center shopping center between Shackleford and Bowman roads.

The victim told police he was walking away from his 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer when a gunman pointed the weapon at him, told him to "throw everything back in the car" and ordered him to walk west, according to the report.

The assailant then got in the Trailblazer and drove away to the east.

The teen told police a red Buick SUV left at the same time and was also at a nearby gas station earlier when the victim stopped to fill up, the report said.

Officers searched the immediate area but didn't locate either vehicle.

The stolen Trailblazer is white with a license plate of 191 VTS. No additional description of the other vehicle was listed.

The gunman was said to be black, about 5 feet 5 inches tall with a medium build and wore a black shirt and black pants.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.

Robbed at store, man tells police

A man loading groceries into his car Tuesday morning outside a Little Rock convenience store was robbed at gunpoint, authorities said.

The 34-year-old victim told investigators he was by his car outside a food mart at 8801 Geyer Springs Road when a man approached around 8:40 a.m., according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

The man demanded the victim's property while placing his hand on what appeared to be a gun in his pocket, the report said, noting the weapon was never taken out.

The victim, who is from Little Rock, handed over his cellphone, and the robber got into a silver, four-door Chevrolet and drove away toward Interstate 30, authorities said.

No injuries were reported, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.

The report described the robber as being about 20 years old and wearing a white shirt and red basketball shorts. It did not list his race, height or weight.

Metro on 07/06/2017