Police: Casket containing baby's remains was dumped on street
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 10:42 a.m.
PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia police say a small casket containing embalmed remains of an infant that was found on a city sidewalk was dumped there by an employee of a New Jersey funeral home.
Capt. Malachi Jones said Thursday that no charges have been filed yet as the department continues its investigation.
Police have said the small white casket was reported Monday night across from a city cemetery. Inside, officers found no body but a black garbage bag with internal organ tissues belonging to a 3- to 4-month-old child.
Jones said a latch on the casket broke before the baby's funeral and workers at the funeral home were forced to transfer the child to a different casket. It was unclear why the organs were left inside the broken casket.
