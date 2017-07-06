Home / Latest News /
Police identify man found dead in Arkansas river
This article was published today at 5:56 p.m.
A body found dead in a Northwest Arkansas river has been identified as that of a 45-year-old man, according to authorities.
The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that Bradley Jennings of Fayetteville was found around 9:35 p.m. June 25 about a half-mile upstream from the Harvey Dowell Road bridge on the White River.
Jennings’ body showed “no obvious signs of physical trauma,” according to the Fayetteville Police Department.
The body has been sent to the state Crime Laboratory to determine a cause of death. An investigation is ongoing.
