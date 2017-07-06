Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, July 06, 2017, 3:01 p.m.

Police identify women found dead at Arkansas home; double homicide investigation continues

By Brandon Riddle

This article was published today at 2:12 p.m.

Police have identified the victims of a double homicide Sunday night at a residence in Arkansas.

In a statement, Danville Police Chief Rick Padgett said Phyllis Ann Chambers, 55, and Martha Jane Veazey, 63, both of Danville, were found fatally injured.

Officers with the Danville Police Department were called around 6:40 p.m. to the 700 block of West Highway 10, where the women were found dead.

The victim’s bodies were sent to the state Crime Laboratory for autopsies.

Padgett did not provide any additional information regarding the circumstances of their deaths, noting that it is his priority to “not jeopardize the integrity of this case.”

