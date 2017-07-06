Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, July 06, 2017, 3:27 a.m.

Police investigate death in Sherwood

By Arkansas Online

This article was published today at 3:19 a.m.

Police are investigating a 37-year-old man's death as a homicide after he was found Monday afternoon at a condominium in Sherwood, police said.

Officers with the Sherwood Police Department responded around 3:25 p.m. to Treehill Park Condos at the intersection of Shelby Road and Kiehl Avenue, according to a news release.

A resident said he had found blood inside the condominium. Authorities discovered the victim, identified as William David Kendrick of Sherwood, inside.

An investigation into Kendrick's death is ongoing, and no arrests have been made.

State Desk on 07/06/2017

Print Headline: Police investigate death in Sherwood

