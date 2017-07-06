Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, July 06, 2017, 8:56 a.m.

Police: Little Rock man tosses suspected methamphetamine from window, flees

By Emma Pettit

This article was published today at 8:27 a.m.

Bjzorn Dean, 55, of Little Rock

PHOTO BY PULASKI COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

A Little Rock man was arrested early Thursday after he tossed more than a pound of suspected methamphetamine from his SUV window, then fled from police, authorities said.

Bjzorn Dean, 55, was pulled over in a white Ford Explorer for a traffic violation sometime before 12:45 a.m., according to a Little Rock Police Department report. Police said Dean then tossed a container out his window, fled in the Explorer and was taken into custody a few blocks away at 8606 Crofton Circle, which is in a neighborhood southwest of Baseline and Chicot Roads.

Investigators recovered the container and found it contained 1.2 pounds of a "white crystalline substance" suspected to be meth, the report said.

Dean faces charges of possession of meth with purpose, fleeing and careless and prohibited driving. He is being held at the Pulaski County jail without bail.

A court date is set for later this month.

Arkansas Online