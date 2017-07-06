Robbed by teen at Little Rock Wal-Mart, followed him until he got in wreck, woman tells police

A woman told Little Rock police that she followed her robber after money was stolen from her at a Wal-Mart store earlier this week.

The Little Rock Police Department responded around 11:20 a.m. Wednesday to a report of a robbery of an individual at the Wal-Mart at 8801 Baseline Road, according to a report.

After being robbed, the victim, a 34-year-old woman, followed the robber to the area of 22nd Street and Broadway, where the assailant became “involved in an accident,” authorities said.

The robber then fled the area on foot, according to police.

As officers arrived on scene at 22nd Street and Broadway, a woman also arrived, telling authorities that her son had been involved in the crash.

Someone had driven her son, identified as 18-year-old Freddrick Childs of Little Rock, home, she added. The mother then brought Childs back to the scene.

Police found a .40-caliber weapon in the front pocket of his pants. Childs’ clothes and shoes “were damp and a little muddy, as if he had been on the ground or running through wet grass, the report noted.

Childs was taken to the 12th Street substation, where he was identified by the victim as the person who robbed her, and later transported to the Pulaski County jail on charges of aggravated robbery and theft of property.

Records show he also faces “several traffic charges.” Details of those counts were not clear.

Additional information regarding the robbery was not immediately available.

Childs remained jailed as of Thursday morning without bond, according to an online inmate roster.