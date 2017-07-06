Safe stolen in break-in at fast-food restaurant near downtown Little Rock

A safe was stolen from a fast-food restaurant near downtown Little Rock early Wednesday, authorities said.

The Little Rock Police Department said an employee at the Sonic at 1101 Broadway arrived to work around 4:40 a.m. and found the door "broken out." It was then discovered that the safe was missing.

A police report indicated the break-in is believed to have occurred around 12:45 a.m.

No arrests have been made, and the report didn't detail any suspects.

The safe was valued at $1,000.