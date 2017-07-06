Home / Latest News /
Safe stolen in break-in at fast-food restaurant near downtown Little Rock
This article was published today at 3:01 p.m.
A safe was stolen from a fast-food restaurant near downtown Little Rock early Wednesday, authorities said.
The Little Rock Police Department said an employee at the Sonic at 1101 Broadway arrived to work around 4:40 a.m. and found the door "broken out." It was then discovered that the safe was missing.
A police report indicated the break-in is believed to have occurred around 12:45 a.m.
No arrests have been made, and the report didn't detail any suspects.
The safe was valued at $1,000.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Safe stolen in break-in at fast-food restaurant near downtown Little Rock
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.