Thursday, July 06, 2017, 3:32 p.m.

Safe stolen in break-in at fast-food restaurant near downtown Little Rock

By Gavin Lesnick

This article was published today at 3:01 p.m.

A safe was stolen from a fast-food restaurant near downtown Little Rock early Wednesday, authorities said.

The Little Rock Police Department said an employee at the Sonic at 1101 Broadway arrived to work around 4:40 a.m. and found the door "broken out." It was then discovered that the safe was missing.

A police report indicated the break-in is believed to have occurred around 12:45 a.m.

No arrests have been made, and the report didn't detail any suspects.

The safe was valued at $1,000.

