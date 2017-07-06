Source: Wizards will keep Porter

NEW YORK -- Following his best NBA season, Otto Porter Jr. has a big offer to join the Brooklyn Nets. It appears he'll be staying right where he is in Washington.

Porter has agreed to sign an offer sheet with the Nets, a person with knowledge of the details told The Associated Press on Wednesday. The Wizards plan to match the offer and keep Porter, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because contracts can't be signed until today.

The Vertical first reported that Porter had agreed to sign a four-year, $106 million offer sheet with the Nets. Under NBA rules, the Wizards would then have two days to match the offer since Porter is a restricted free agent.

Porter finished fourth in voting for Most Improved Player last season after averaging 13.4 points and shooting 43.4 percent from 3-point range, fourth-best in the league. The No. 3 pick in the 2013 draft from Georgetown was one of the keys to a Washington team that reached the second round of the playoffs.

The Nets tried the restricted offer route twice last summer and fell short both times. Portland matched the Nets' offer to Allen Crabbe and Miami did the same with Tyler Johnson.

In other free agency news Wednesday:

• The Warriors agreed to terms with veteran forward Nick Young on a one-year, $5.2 million contract, as first reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and confirmed by Young's agency.

The deal was made using the full taxpayer mid-level exception, snatching another streaky shooter -- one day after snaring Omri Casspi -- that the Warriors apparently coveted.

Young is 32 years old and about to enter his 11th season. His first five were spent in D.C. with the Wizards, where he arrived onto the NBA scene as a high-volume shooter, occasionally big scorer, reluctant passer and flawed defender.

Young's first big season came in 2010-11, his fourth year, when he averaged 17.4 points per game with the Wizards, playing alongside JaVale McGee. That included a career-high 43-point game vs. the Kings.

Young then bounced around to the Clippers and Sixers at the start of this decade, his career sputtering a bit, before he reappeared as a useful microwave scorer off the bench for the Lakers in the 2013-14 season, when he averaged a career-high 17.9 points per game.

In the two seasons that followed, as the Lakers continued to lose, Young's production dipped. Entering last season, Luke Walton's first as head coach of the Lakers, there were rumors that the franchise had plans to cut Young. But Walton arrived and the two reportedly connected.

Young again re-emerged as a useful player, this time still productive on offense but a bit more committed on defense. Last season, while starting 60 games and averaging 13.2 points, he probably had his best defensive season yet.

The Warriors wanted him and the lure of a title chase, the Bay Area and superstar recruiters was apparently enough to get him on a discount.

• A person with knowledge of the situation said Dion Waiters is staying in Miami and has agreed on a new four-year, $52 million contract with the Heat.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the deal cannot be finalized before today.

Waiters averaged 15.8 points in 46 games last season for the Heat. He was a significant part of how Miami turned its season around after an 11-30 start, going 30-11 in the second half.

The Heat were 27-19 when Waiters played, 14-22 when he did not.

Waiters missed Miami's last 13 games with a badly sprained ankle, and the Heat wound up losing a tiebreaker for the final Eastern Conference playoff spot. He played for $2.9 million last season.

Sports on 07/06/2017