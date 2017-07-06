Specifics of commission's request to secretary of state

Editor's note: This is part of the June 28 letter that was sent by Kris Kobach, vice chairman of the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity, to Arkansas Secretary of State Mark Martin. The letter describes what input and voter information was sought by the commission.

I serve as the Vice Chair for the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity ("Commission"), which was formed pursuant to Executive Order 13799 of May 11, 2017. The Commission is charged with studying the registration and voting processes used in federal elections and submitting a report to the President of the United States that identifies laws, rules, policies, activities, strategies, and practices that enhance or undermine the American people's confidence in the integrity of federal elections processes.

As the Commission begins [its] work, I invite you to contribute your views and recommendations throughout this process. In particular:

What changes, if any, to federal election laws would you recommend to enhance the integrity of federal elections? How can the Commission support state and local election administrators with regard to information technology security and vulnerabilities? What laws, policies, or other issues hinder your ability to ensure the integrity of elections you administer? What evidence or information do you have regarding instances of voter fraud or registration fraud in your state? What convictions for election-related crimes have occurred in your state since the November 2000 federal election? What recommendations do you have for preventing voter intimidation or disenfranchisement? What other issues do you believe the Commission should consider?

In addition, in order for the Commission to fully analyze vulnerabilities and issues related to voter registration and voting, I am requesting that you provide to the Commission the publicly available voter roll data for Arkansas, including, if publicly available under the laws of your state, the full first and last names of all registrants, middle names or initials if available, addresses, dates of birth, political party (if recorded in your state), last four digits of social security number if available, voter history (elections voted in) from 2006 onward, active/inactive status, cancelled status, information regarding any felony convictions, information regarding voter registration in another state, information regarding military status, and overseas citizen information.

A Section on 07/06/2017