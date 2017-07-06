State Sports Briefs

BASKETBALL

Kingsley joins T-wolves for NBA Summer League

Former University of Arkansas, Fayetteville center Moses Kingsley has been added to the Minnesota Timberwolves' roster for the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

Kingsley finished his collegiate career with 1,200 points and he, along with former center Oliver Miller, are the only Razorbacks to reach 1,000 career points, 600 rebounds and 200 blocked shots. Kingsley's 93 blocks last season is the third-highest single-season total in school history. He was a second-team All-SEC selection and was named to the All-Defensive Team by the league's coaches.

The T-wolves begin league play with a game against Toronto on Saturday at the Thomas & Mack Center, which will be shown on NBA TV. A record 24 teams will participate in the 11-day, 67-game league. Teams will compete in three preliminary games before being seeded in a tournament that leads to the league's championship game July 17. Each team will play at least five games.

GOLF

ASU, UALR athletes named to scholars list

Five University of Arkansas at Little Rock athletes and a school-record seven Arkansas State University athletes were named All-American Scholars by the Women's Golf Coaches Association on Wednesday, which tied ASU with Toledo, Yale and Lindenwood for the most selections in the nation.

Out of the WGCA's 952 All-American scholars, ASU's Aracelly Jimenez Rios, Marisa Marquez, Sarah Childers, Emma Miller, Beth Ann Compton, Grayson Gladden and Maci Brooks, and UALR's Shania Berger, Emelie Blennow, Sabrina Bonanno, Lucy Owen and Peyton Weaver earned the honor. To become a scholar requires a minimum 3.50 cumulative GPA and participation in at least 50 percent of the team's tournaments.

Arkansas State now has placed multiple players on the list seven consecutive years.

Brooks, a senior last season, became the second ASU women's golfer to achieve the recognition during all four years of her career, joining Anna Carling. Childers made her third consecutive appearance, while Miller, Compton and Jimenez Rios appeared on the list for the second consecutive year.

This is the third consecutive year that UALR's Bonanno has made the list. Blennow is on the list for the second consecutive year, and Weaver returns to the list after making the cut in 2015.

Sports on 07/06/2017