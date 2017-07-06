THE WEEKEND TEN

1 FAMOUS-NAME FESTIVAL

A starry lineup including Willie Nelson & Family, Sheryl Crow, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Margo Price and Lukas Nelson & Promise hits the Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road, Rogers, 6 p.m. today for the Outlaw Music Festival. Gates open at 5. Tickets are $46-$155.50. Call (479) 443-5600 or visit amptickets.com.

2 FAMILY FUNDAY

The Arkansas Arts Center in MacArthur Park, East Ninth and Commerce streets in Little Rock, gets hands-on and crafty for the monthly Super Sunday Free Family Funday, noon-3 p.m. Sunday. Families can take part in an art-related activity in the Alice Pratt Brown Atrium while also checking out exhibits, including "Young Arkansas Artists." Admission is free. Call (501) 372-4000 or visit arkarts.com. See story on Page 4E.

3 BIG BAND

The Glenn Miller Orchestra performs at 6 p.m. Saturday at Lyric Theater, 113 W. Rush Ave., Harrison. Tickets are $25 and $30. Call (870) 391-3504 or visit thelyricharrison.org.

4 COUNTRY CRAFTS

Get some tactile experience with pioneer history at the Plantation Agriculture Museum's Homegoods Day, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Crafters from across the state will display, demonstrate, show and sell their work; guests can also cool off with homemade ice cream. Admission to the museum, U.S. 165 and Arkansas 161 in Scott, is free. Call (501) 961-1409 or visit arkansasstateparks.com/plantationagriculturemuseum.

• The Craft Village at Mountain View's Ozark Folk Center State Park will be open a little later than usual during the Handcrafted Evening in the Park, 6-10 p.m. Saturday. Park craftspeople will demonstrate their expertise in everything from candle-making to basketry for park guests. Admission is free. Call (870) 269-3851 or visit ozarkfolkcenter.com.

5 PERIPATETIC PHOTOS

Scenic photography takes center stage in Cantrell Gallery's latest exhibit, "Chasing the Light, From Arkansas to California," photos by Paul Caldwell, going on display with a reception, 6-8 p.m. Friday. The exhibit will remain up through Sept. 2 at the gallery, 8208 Cantrell Road, Little Rock; hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday (but closed 2 p.m. July 14-10 a.m. July 17). Admission to reception and gallery are free. Call (501) 224-1335 or visit cantrellgallery.com.

6 HELENA HEADLINER

The Ben Miller Band headlines, with Americana sounds, the Cherry Street Fair, 5-8 p.m. Saturday on Cherry Street in downtown Helena-West Helena. Festivities also include games and activities for kids, a beer garden, arts, crafts and food from local vendors. Sponsor is the Delta Cultural Center. Admission is free. Call (870) 338-3300 or email info@thrivecenter.org.

7 WINDS WIND-UP

The North Little Rock Community Concert Band closes the outdoor portion of its 2017 season at 7:30 p.m. Friday under the big canopy in the center of the Lakewood Village on Lakewood Village Drive, between McCain Mall and North Hills Boulevard, North Little Rock. The "Happy Anniversary" program includes pieces by C.L. Barnhouse, James Barnes, Stephen Foster, John Williams, John Philip Sousa, Percy Aldridge Grainger and some American rock 'n' roll. Rico Belotti conducts. Admission is free; take lawn chairs or blankets. Call (501) 758-2576 or visit nlrcommunityband.org.

8 HONORING HISTORY

The Albert Pike Hotel, 701 Scott St. Little Rock, will be the focus of the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program's next "Sandwiching in History" tour, noon Friday. Built as a hotel in 1929 and named for the teacher, lawyer, newspaperman, Confederate general and later Arkansas Supreme Court justice, it became a residence hotel in December 1971. Admission is free. Call (501) 324-9880, email info@arkansaspreservation.org or visit arkansaspreservation.org.

9 ILLUSTRIOUS INVENTOR

Inventor Nikola Tesla was born 161 years ago, and the Mid-America Science Museum, 500 Mid-America Blvd., Hot Springs, is celebrating with TeslaFest, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday. Guests are invited to dress like Tesla; there will be Tesla shows and hands-on experiments through the day. Museum admission is $10, $8 for children 3-12, $3 for the Tesla shows. Call (501) 767-3461 or visit midamericamuseum.org. See Are We There Yet on Page 8E.

10 BEAUTY & THE BEAST

A large community cast stages Disney's Beauty and the Beast (music by Alan Mencken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Tim Rice, book by Linda Woolverton, based on the Disney animated film), 7:30 p.m. today-Saturday, Wednesday and July 13-15, 2:30 p.m. Sunday and July 16 in the Callaway Theater at the South Arkansas Arts Center, 110 E. Fifth St., El Dorado. Tickets are $30 ($20 for members), $10 for children and students; there's an additional $10 charge for today's pre-opening-night-show champagne reception. Call (870) 862-5474 or visit saac-arts.org.

