This date in baseball

1929 The St. Louis Cardinals scored 10 runs in the first and fifth innings in beating the Philadelphia Phillies, 28-6, in the second game of a doubleheader. The Cardinals had 28 hits and set a National League record with the 28 runs.

1933 The first major league All-Star Game was played at Comiskey Park in Chicago. The American League, managed by Connie Mack, defeated the National League, managed by John McGraw, 4-2 on Babe Ruth's two-run home run.

1938 Johnny Vander Meer, Bill Lee and Mace Brown combined to limit the AL to one run and seven hits as the NL won the All-Star Game 4-1 at Cincinnati's Crosley Field. Lefty Gomez of the New York Yankees suffered his first defeat in four All-Star starts.

1942 The AL beat the NL 3-1 in the All-Star Game at the Polo Grounds on first-inning home runs by Lou Boudreau of the Cleveland Indians and Rudy York of the Detroit Tigers. York's shot came with a man on base.

1949 Walker Cooper of Cincinnati went 6 for 7, including 3 home runs and drove in 10 runs, against Chicago at Crosley Field. Cooper also had three singles and scored five times to lead the Reds to a 23-4 rout of the Cubs.

1966 Boog Powell of the Baltimore Orioles knocked in 11 runs in a doubleheader against the Kansas City A's to tie an AL record. In the first game, Powell hit 2 home runs, including a grand slam, 2 doubles and a sacrifice fly to drive in 7 runs as the Orioles won 11-0. Powell had four RBI in the nightcap.

1983 On the 50th anniversary of the All-Star Game, Fred Lynn's grand slam off Atlee Hammaker, the first in All-Star competition, capped a record seven-run third inning. The AL also set a one-game record for runs scored in a 13-3 victory that ended an 11-game NL winning streak. Chicago's Comiskey Park was the site, as it was for the first All-Star Game in 1933.

1986 Atlanta's Bob Horner became the 11th player in major league history to hit four home runs in a game, but it still wasn't enough to win the game. The Montreal Expos pounded the Braves' pitching staff for an 11-8 victory.

2000 Keith McDonald of the St. Louis Cardinals became the second player in major league history to hit home runs in his first two at-bats, connecting in the second inning of a 12-6 loss to Cincinnati.

2005 Florida pitchers retired 28 consecutive batters from the third inning on and set a team record with 22 strikeouts in a 12-inning, 5-4 victory over Milwaukee. A.J. Burnett (North Little Rock, Central Arkansas Christian) matched his career high and the individual club record with 14 strikeouts in six innings.

2009 Chase Utley hit a three-run home run and Shane Victorino and Greg Dobbs each had two-run shots during a 10-run first inning, helping the Philadelphia Phillies rout the Cincinnati Reds 22-1.

Today's birthdays Andrew Benintendi (Arkansas Razorbacks), 23; Manny Machado, 25; Nick Goody, 26.

