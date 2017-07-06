Travs pitchers struggle with wildness in 6-4 loss

Erratic pitching hurt the Arkansas Travelers in their second consecutive loss, a 6-4 defeat to the San Antonio Missions on Wednesday night at Nelson Wolff Stadium in Texas.

The Missions scored two runs off wild pitches and one off of a walk.

Missions right-hander Enyel De Los Santos pitched 7 innings with 6 hits, 2 earned runs, 1 walk and 6 strikeouts, but he did not earn a decision after the Travs tied the game with two runs in the eighth inning.

Right-hander Trey Wingenter struck out three Travs batters in the ninth to earn his eighth save of the season.

The Travs carried a 2-1 lead into the sixth, behind an RBI groundout by second baseman Jeff Kobernus and a sacrifice fly by third baseman Seth Mejias-Brean. Missions left fielder Alberth Martinez tied the game with a sacrifice fly to center field in the sixth, and two batters later, the Missions scored again when catcher Webster Rivas walked with the bases loaded.

Travs starting right-hander Brett Ash had given up just 1 run on 6 hits when he entered the 6th inning, but he was relieved by right-hander Peter Tago once he gave up consecutive hits to the batters who eventually scored to give the Missions a 4-2 lead.

The Travs tied the game with two runs to start the eighth, but the Missions scored the go-ahead runs on a wild pitch by Travs right-handed reliever Blake Perry and a sacrifice fly by the Missions' Rivas.

Travs right-hander Thyago Vieira (2-3, 3.41) took the loss after putting the go-ahead runner at first with a walk.

In the previous four games, Travs relievers had surrendered one run in 13 innings.

Today’s game

TRAVELERS AT MISSIONS

WHEN 7:05 p.m. Central WHERE Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium, San Antonio RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in central Arkansas WEBSITE travs.com PITCHERS Travelers: RHP Dylan Unsworth (6-6, 3.80 ERA); Missions: RHP Kyle Lloyd (7-4, 3.46 ERA)

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY at San Antonio, 7:05 p.m. FRIDAY at San Antonio, 7:05 p.m. SATURDAY at Corpus Christi, 7:05 p.m. SUNDAY at Corpus Christi, 6:05 p.m. MONDAY at Corpus Christi, 7:05 p.m. TUESDAY Off WEDNESDAY vs. Springfield, 7:10 p.m.

