TEXAS LEAGUE
Travs pitchers struggle with wildness in 6-4 loss
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
This article was published today at 2:26 a.m.
Erratic pitching hurt the Arkansas Travelers in their second consecutive loss, a 6-4 defeat to the San Antonio Missions on Wednesday night at Nelson Wolff Stadium in Texas.
The Missions scored two runs off wild pitches and one off of a walk.
Missions right-hander Enyel De Los Santos pitched 7 innings with 6 hits, 2 earned runs, 1 walk and 6 strikeouts, but he did not earn a decision after the Travs tied the game with two runs in the eighth inning.
Right-hander Trey Wingenter struck out three Travs batters in the ninth to earn his eighth save of the season.
The Travs carried a 2-1 lead into the sixth, behind an RBI groundout by second baseman Jeff Kobernus and a sacrifice fly by third baseman Seth Mejias-Brean. Missions left fielder Alberth Martinez tied the game with a sacrifice fly to center field in the sixth, and two batters later, the Missions scored again when catcher Webster Rivas walked with the bases loaded.
Travs starting right-hander Brett Ash had given up just 1 run on 6 hits when he entered the 6th inning, but he was relieved by right-hander Peter Tago once he gave up consecutive hits to the batters who eventually scored to give the Missions a 4-2 lead.
The Travs tied the game with two runs to start the eighth, but the Missions scored the go-ahead runs on a wild pitch by Travs right-handed reliever Blake Perry and a sacrifice fly by the Missions' Rivas.
Travs right-hander Thyago Vieira (2-3, 3.41) took the loss after putting the go-ahead runner at first with a walk.
In the previous four games, Travs relievers had surrendered one run in 13 innings.
Today’s game
TRAVELERS AT MISSIONS
WHEN 7:05 p.m. Central WHERE Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium, San Antonio RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in central Arkansas WEBSITE travs.com PITCHERS Travelers: RHP Dylan Unsworth (6-6, 3.80 ERA); Missions: RHP Kyle Lloyd (7-4, 3.46 ERA)
THE WEEK AHEAD
TODAY at San Antonio, 7:05 p.m. FRIDAY at San Antonio, 7:05 p.m. SATURDAY at Corpus Christi, 7:05 p.m. SUNDAY at Corpus Christi, 6:05 p.m. MONDAY at Corpus Christi, 7:05 p.m. TUESDAY Off WEDNESDAY vs. Springfield, 7:10 p.m.
Sports on 07/06/2017
Print Headline: Travs pitchers struggle with wildness in 6-4 loss
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Travs pitchers struggle with wildness in 6-4 loss
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.