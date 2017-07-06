Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, July 06, 2017, 1:20 p.m.

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Wife says neighbor fatally shot husband, dog over droppings

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 12:44 p.m.


AUBURN, Ga. — A Georgia woman says she believes a neighbor fatally shot her husband over a dispute about dog droppings.

News outlets reported that Paul Wilson was walking his dog early Sunday morning when he and his pet were killed in their neighborhood. Beth Wilson said her 44-year-old husband was shot because a neighbor believed false accusations "[thinking] our dogs were using the bathroom in his yard."

Auburn police spokesman Lt. C. Hodge said Larry Bates was arrested on murder and animal cruelty charges. He said the men had past issues but that police aren't sure for how long. Beth Wilson said both had agreed two weeks ago to move on and let bygones be bygones.

Bates was taken to the Barrow County jail.

You must login to make comments.

Kharma says... July 6, 2017 at 12:50 p.m.

It appears that Larry Bates should die.

