Intoxicated woman arrested at state Capitol after driving into tunnel, trying to back out, police say

A Little Rock woman was arrested at the state Capitol in Little Rock on a drunk driving charge after she tried to drive backward through the one-way tunnel entrance early Thursday, authorities said.

Around 4 a.m., 38-year-old Sherrell McGee drove a vehicle into the east side of the tunnel at the state Capitol, 500 Woodlane St., then attempted to reverse out and almost hit one of the corners of the structure, according to a police report.

McGee was stopped by an officer who noted a "strong odor of intoxicants" on her person, the report said. The report said a subsequent chemical test revealed her blood alcohol content to be 0.216 percent, which is more than two-and-a-half times the legal limit for driving.

McGee faces charges of driving while intoxicated, driving on a suspended license and careless and prohibited driving.

She was being held Thursday morning in the Pulaski County jail lieu of a $1,500 bond.

A court date is scheduled for August 15.