Woman hospitalized after injury on water park ride
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:29 a.m.
DOSWELL, Va. — A woman injured on a water park ride in Virginia has been hospitalized.
Local news outlets reported that Christina Orebaugh was treated in Richmond for a broken foot, shoulder and collarbone after being hurt on the Tornado at Soak City inside King's Dominion amusement park Tuesday afternoon. Her husband, Steve Orebaugh, said in a Facebook post that she was unconscious in the water after landing on her head when the tube they had rode flipped.
Steve Orebaugh criticized King's Dominion, saying he got his wife's head above water and had to yell for help "while everyone else stood around."
A King's Dominion statement said lifeguards and medical staff immediately responded and that safety is always the top priority. King's Dominion said the ride remains closed while park officials investigate.
