Friday, July 07, 2017, 10:08 a.m.

Girl, 2, dies after being run over by vehicle in central Arkansas, police say

By Kally Patz

This article was published today at 10:07 a.m.


Police in central Arkansas say they are investigating after a man accidentally ran over his 2-year-old daughter with a vehicle, killing her.

The girl was transported to a hospital in Cabot after being run over Tuesday, Cabot Police Department Sgt. Shane Moore said. She later died from her injuries.

Moore declined to release specifics about how the girl was run over or where precisely it happened. He said he could not do so because the case involved a juvenile.

Moore said police are investigating the girl’s death as a “tragic accident.”

No charges have been filed.

