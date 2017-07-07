Home / Latest News /
Girl, 2, dies after being run over by vehicle in central Arkansas, police say
By Kally Patz
This article was published today at 10:07 a.m.
Police in central Arkansas say they are investigating after a man accidentally ran over his 2-year-old daughter with a vehicle, killing her.
The girl was transported to a hospital in Cabot after being run over Tuesday, Cabot Police Department Sgt. Shane Moore said. She later died from her injuries.
Moore declined to release specifics about how the girl was run over or where precisely it happened. He said he could not do so because the case involved a juvenile.
Moore said police are investigating the girl’s death as a “tragic accident.”
No charges have been filed.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Girl, 2, dies after being run over by vehicle in central Arkansas, police say
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.