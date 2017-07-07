Home / Latest News /
76-year-old riding mobility scooter down interstate's shoulder gets warning, ride from trooper
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 10:40 a.m.
WEST BRANCH, Mich. — A 76-year-old woman riding a mobility scooter down the shoulder of Interstate 75 in northern Michigan received a warning and a ride home from a Michigan State Police trooper.
State police say the woman had finished shopping in West Branch on Wednesday afternoon and instead of taking a safer, legal route home, decided to take the expressway.
The Bay City Times reported that after several people called state police to report the slow-moving scooter traveler, Trooper Jeff Devine flagged the woman down, loaded the scooter into his patrol car and gave her a ride to her home about 3 miles away. She had already traveled about 1 mile on the highway.
Devine issued the woman a warning.
