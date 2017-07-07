Home / Latest News /
PHOTO: Arkansas teen killed in wreck when van veers off road, strikes tree
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 10:15 a.m.
An 18-year-old girl was killed Thursday after a van lost control rounding a curve and struck a tree in Garland County, officials said.
A Chevrolet Express van was traveling north in the 300 block of Marion Anderson Road around 12:45 p.m., according to the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record. The driver of the van lost control, causing the vehicle to veer off the road and hit a tree on the passenger side, police said.
The driver, a male whose name was not released, was not reported to be hurt. State police said a passenger, 18-year-old Rachel K. Roberts of Oden, suffered fatal injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene, the newspaper reported.
Conditions were said to be clear and dry at the time of the wreck.
At least 246 people have died on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.
