Friday, July 07, 2017, 11:39 a.m.

Two teens charged with aggravated robbery at Arkansas fast-food restaurant

By Kally Patz

This article was published today at 11:28 a.m.

Two teens are accused of robbing a 19-year-old carhop at a Sonic Drive-In in Searcy Wednesday night.

The two teens, ages 18 and 15, were in a vehicle that pulled into the Sonic Drive-in on West Beebe Capps Expressway at around 11:30 p.m., according to a police report.

The report didn't detail specifics on how the robbery occurred, but officer Terri Lee said a weapon was involved in the crime.

Police said the two teens left with an employee’s apron, cellphone and cash.

Officers later arrested 18-year-old Michael Woodrow Wilson of Judsonia and a 15-year-old whose name was not released. They were each charged with aggravated robbery.

All the stolen items were recovered, police said.

