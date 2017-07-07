Home / Latest News /
Two teens charged with aggravated robbery at Arkansas fast-food restaurant
By Kally Patz
This article was published today at 11:28 a.m.
Two teens are accused of robbing a 19-year-old carhop at a Sonic Drive-In in Searcy Wednesday night.
The two teens, ages 18 and 15, were in a vehicle that pulled into the Sonic Drive-in on West Beebe Capps Expressway at around 11:30 p.m., according to a police report.
The report didn't detail specifics on how the robbery occurred, but officer Terri Lee said a weapon was involved in the crime.
Police said the two teens left with an employee’s apron, cellphone and cash.
Officers later arrested 18-year-old Michael Woodrow Wilson of Judsonia and a 15-year-old whose name was not released. They were each charged with aggravated robbery.
All the stolen items were recovered, police said.
