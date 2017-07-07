Arkansas panel allows temporary herbicide ban to go forward

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas lawmakers are allowing a temporary ban on an herbicide that's prompted hundreds of complaints from farmers to take effect next week.

The Arkansas Legislative Council's executive subcommittee Friday took no action on the Plant Board's rule banning the sale and use of dicamba for 120 days. The move allows the ban to take effect Tuesday unless a majority of the Legislative Council or its chairmen hold a meeting Monday to review the panel's decision.

Dicamba is a relatively inexpensive weed killer but can drift and damage nearby row crops such as soybeans and cotton in addition to fruit and vegetable farms and ornamental trees. The state plant board has received more than 551 complaints this year about dicamba's use.

