July 9

ART -- Opening Reception: For The Dynamic Duo: Jeanette Foreman & Debra Sisson and Wit and Whimsy: Jennifer Seward, 1-4 p.m., Center for Art & Education in Van Buren. Free. 474-7767.

HISTORY -- Friends of Hobbs Speaker Series: With Jared M. Phillips, author of "Hipbillies: Back to the Landers in the Arkansas Ozarks," 2 p.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

July 12

MUSIC -- Summer Gods Tour: With Third Eye Blind, 6 p.m., Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion in Rogers. $30.95 & up. 443-5600 or www.arkansasmusicpavilion.com.

July 13

FAMILY -- 123 Andrés Concert: Whose most recent album, titled "Arriba Abajo," won the Latin Grammy for best children's album in 2016 as well as the Parent's Choice Gold Award, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

July 14

FOOD -- Distinguished Speaker Series: With Chef's Table creators David Gelb & Brian McGinn, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. $10. 657-2335.

THEATER -- "Kiss Me Kate": Egotistical leading man Fred Graham is reunited with his ex-wife, Lilli Vanessi, when the two are forced to play opposite one another in a new production of Shakespeare's "Taming of the Shrew," 7:30 p.m. July 14-15, 3 p.m. July 16, again July 21-23, Arts Center of the Ozarks in Springdale. $10-$35. 751-5441.

July 15

FAMILY -- Third Saturday: With Teresa Griffith, owner of Griffith Pottery Works, 10-11 a.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

FAMILY -- Firefly Fling: With Shaky Bugs, glowing games, fire dancing & more, 6-10 p.m., Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. $4-$11 in advance; $5-$15 at the gate. 750-2620.

MUSIC -- Hank Williams Jr.: 6 p.m., Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion in Rogers. $41 & up. 443-5600 or www.arkansasmusicpavilion.com.

July 17

MUSIC -- Music on the Move: Drum Corps International Tour, 7 p.m., Tiger Stadium in Bentonville. $25 & up. dci.org.

July 18

MUSIC -- Steve Miller Band: With Peter Frampton, 6 p.m., Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion in Rogers. $41 & up. 443-5600 or www.arkansasmusicpavilion.com.

July 19

HISTORY -- "A Retrospective on Sign Painting in the Ozarks": With Olivia Trimble, noon, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History, 118 W. Johnson Ave. in Springdale. 750-8165.

July 20

ART -- Gallery Conversation: Skyspace Sunset with Adult Programs Manager Sara Segerlin, 7:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

July 21

MUSIC -- Rhythm & Roots Tour: With Rascal Flatts, 6 p.m., Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion in Rogers. $36 & up. 443-5600 or www.arkansasmusicpavilion.com.

CLASSES -- Craft Squared: "Twisted," inspired by "Chihuly: In the Gallery and In the Forest," discover what can be safely melted and twisted into sculptural works of art, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. $55. 657-2335.

July 22

ART -- Summer Open House: A chance to meet the new artists at Heartwood Gallery from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in conjunction with the opening of Crimson and Clover, the newest shop on Government Avenue. There will be music, refreshments and food trucks in the neighborhood at 428 S. Government Ave. in south Fayetteville. 444-0888.

MUSIC -- Sunrise Stage: With singer-songwriter Slaid Cleaves, doors at 6:30 p.m., Sunrise Guitars in Fayetteville. $30. 442-7021 or sunriseguitars.com.

July 23

ART -- Sunday Salon Artist Talk: With Drew Gentle, John Rankine and Zeek Taylor, 2-5 p.m., Fayetteville Underground. Free. 871-2722.

JULY 25

MUSIC -- Wheels of Soul Tour: With Tedeschi Trucks Band, 6 p.m., Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion in Rogers. $31 & up. 443-5600 or www.arkansasmusicpavilion.com.

MUSIC -- Free Summer Concerts: With Leah & the Mojo Doctors, 7 p.m., Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. Free. 750-2620.

July 26

FILM -- Summer Film Series: With an opening conversation on the book "Lights! Camera! Arkansas!" with co-authors Robert Cochran and Suzanne McCray, followed by a screening of "A Face in the Crowd," a 1957 film directed by Elia Kazan, 8:30 to 10:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

July 27

THEATER -- "The Secret Garden": A Tony Award winning musical based on the classic children's novel, 7:30 p.m. July 27-29, 2 p.m. July 30, again Aug. 2-6, Fort Smith Little Theatre. $15-$30. 783-2966.

July 28

THEATER -- "The Wedding Singer": The Tony nominated Broadway musical based on the hit Adam Sandler movie, 8 p.m. July 28 & 29, 2 p.m. July 30, again Aug. 3-12, Arkansas Public Theatre in Rogers. $23-$35. 631-8988.

July 28-29

MUSIC -- Peacemaker Music & Arts Festival: With Gov't. Mule, Jamey Johnson, North Mississippi Allstars, Andy Frasco & the U.N. and more, downtown Fort Smith. $39-$199. www.peacemakerfest.com.

July 29

MUSIC -- Summer Jazz Concert Series: With Kansas City jazz legend Lisa Henry with the Claudia Burson Quartet, 7:30 p.m., Sunrise Stage at Sunrise Guitar in Fayetteville. Hosted by the Northwest Arkansas Jazz Society. $30. digjazz.com.

All Month

ART -- "Chihuly: In the Gallery and In the Forest": Dual exhibitions by the American artist Dale Chihuly, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. $20 nonmembers. crystalbridges.org.

