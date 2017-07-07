Dewees helps Naturals secure win over Hooks

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Donald Dewees scored on an error in the sixth inning to help the Northwest Arkansas Naturals secure a 9-4 victory over the Corpus Christi Hooks on Thursday.

The error, part of a two-run inning, gave the Naturals a 4-3 lead before Cody Jones hit an RBI single later in the inning.

Nick Dini homered and singled twice, scoring four runs for NW Arkansas.

Richard Lovelady (2-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless relief while Alex Winkelman (0-4) took the loss in the Texas League game.

For the Hooks, Ramon Laureano homered, doubled and singled.

TRAVELERS 5, MISSIONS 2 Dario Pizzano hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning, leading the Arkansas Travelers to a win over the San Antonio Missions. Zac Curtis got Franmil Reyes to fly out with the bases loaded to end the game for his ninth save of the season. The home run by Pizzano capped a three-run inning and gave the Travelers a 3-1 lead after Seth Mejias-Brean hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.