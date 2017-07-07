Draft of G-20 memo skirts climate issue

HAMBURG, Germany -- A draft of a communique being circulated ahead of a summit of world leaders notes the decision of the United States to withdraw from the Paris Agreement but steers clear of references to climate change wherever possible.

The draft statement instead promises collaboration on subjects less contentious than climate change, such as innovation, sustainable growth and competitiveness.

Climate change has become one of the biggest issues at stake during the Group of 20 summit, after President Donald Trump last month decided to pull the U.S. out of the 2015 Paris deal that promised to keep global warming "well below" 2 degrees Celsius. Trump has questioned the scientific consensus of climate change, even once suggesting that it was a hoax created by China.

"This is about trying to contain Trump and not provoke him," said Nick Mabey, who used to advise the U.K. government on climate issues and now runs E3G, a policy research group. "This language would show that he's isolated on climate change but leave him with a bit of dignity."

As the world's second-largest emitter, the U.S. involvement in the Paris deal is seen as crucial to global efforts to tackle climate change. Investors are concerned that a U.S. exit could have a domino effect around the world, yet no other country has said it will follow Trump in leaving the accord.

While previous G-20 summits promised strong action on climate change, the communique currently being considered doesn't appear to mention the phrase, instead noting the opportunities for "increased investment into sustainable and clean energy technologies and infrastructure." It also promotes energy security, a key issue for Trump.

The other heads of state and government from G-20 countries as well as the European Union's leaders will affirm their belief that the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Paris Agreement are irreversible, according to the draft statement. The statement is not final and can still change.

As president of the G-20 this year, Germany is seeking to avoid leaving the U.S. as a footnote on the issue of climate change. In May, Group of Seven talks in Italy confirmed a crack between six member states and the U.S. after environment ministers were unable to find common ground on climate measures.

Asked how she can find a compromise, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said, "I can't yet say."

"We're still in talks," she told reporters. "Different options are being discussed."

