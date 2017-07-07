First Arkansas case of tick-borne virus confirmed, health department says

The first Arkansas case of the Heartland virus has been confirmed in a resident of the state’s northwest, according to authorities.

In a news release, the Arkansas Department of Health said the patient recently became infected with the tick-borne disease through the bite of a Lone Star tick. The infected person has since fully recovered.

The virus causes flu-like symptoms such as fever, headache, muscle aches, diarrhea, appetite loss and fatigue, officials said. Diagnoses are typically made from May to September.

There is no vaccine or drug to prevent or treat the Heartland virus. Most cases require hospitalization, according to the Health Department.

As of Friday, more than 20 cases of the disease have been identified in several states in the southeast and south-central U.S. Only one person has died.

Residents are advised to use a variety of methods to avoid such bites such as using insect repellants, wearing long-sleeve clothing, avoiding bushy or wooded areas and routinely checking for ticks.

Health officials said Arkansas has some of the highest rates in the U.S. for tick-borne diseases.