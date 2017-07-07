Flight delayed out of Arkansas airport after passenger thought pilot was intoxicated

A flight was delayed out of Fort Smith on Thursday night after a passenger believed the pilot of the aircraft was intoxicated, which was later proven false, officials said.

Flight 5859 to the Dallas-Fort Worth from the Fort Smith Regional Airport was originally set to leave at 6:26 p.m., said American Airlines spokesman Ross Feinstein. The plane was being operated by Mesa Airlines, a regional airline that flies under contract for American Airlines, Feinstein said.

The plane didn't arrive in Arkansas until 6:54 p.m. due to bad weather, Feinstein said. People boarded the aircraft, and it left the gate around 7:40 p.m. only to return a short time later after a passenger claimed that the pilot was "intoxicated," he said.

Feinstein said he could not speculate as to why the passenger would believe the pilot was under the influence.

The Sebastian County sheriff's office responded to the airport to handle the complaint.

The allegation was not true, and the plane eventually took off around 10 p.m., Feinstein said.

A phone call to the sheriff's office for further details was not immediately returned.