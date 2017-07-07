Subscribe Register Login

Friday, July 07, 2017, 4:37 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Groomsman jailed in sexual assault of 15-year-old bridesmaid

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 3:53 p.m.


PITTSBURGH — A 29-year-old groomsman has been jailed for sexually assaulting the 15-year-old bridesmaid he escorted at a Pennsylvania wedding.

John Sylvester Young pleaded guilty last week to statutory sexual assault and corruption of minors. The plea came after prosecutors dropped some of the charges against him.

Young and the bridesmaid were paired together at a September 2016 wedding.

Police say Young gave the girl several alcoholic drinks at the reception, kissed and touched her and then had sex with her when the bridal party retired to a Pittsburgh-area hotel.

The girl was related to the groom who, prosecutors say, confronted Young and contacted authorities.

Young was sentenced to 11½ to 23 months in jail by an Allegheny County judge.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on: Groomsman jailed in sexual assault of 15-year-old bridesmaid

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment

snakebite60 says... July 7, 2017 at 4:15 p.m.

can you hear the banjo's in the back ground ?

( | suggest removal )

  • page
  • 1
Click here to make a comment

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online