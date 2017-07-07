Subscribe Register Login

Friday, July 07, 2017, 4:57 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

Guantanamo stint earns Canada payout

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 2:52 a.m.

TORONTO -- A Canadian government official says a former Guantanamo Bay prisoner who pleaded guilty to killing a U.S. soldier in Afghanistan has received a multimillion-dollar payment from Canada.

The official confirmed Thursday that Omar Khadr has been given the money. A different official also familiar with the deal said it is for $8 million. Both insisted on speaking anonymously.

The government and Khadr's lawyers negotiated the deal last month, based on a 2010 court ruling that Canadian officials violated his rights at the U.S.-run lockup at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. The deal is expected to be announced today.

The Canadian-born Khadr was 15 when he was captured by U.S. troops after a firefight in July 2002 at a suspected al-Qaida compound in Afghanistan that resulted in the death of U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Speer.

A Section on 07/07/2017

Print Headline: Guantanamo stint earns Canada payout

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Guantanamo stint earns Canada payout

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online