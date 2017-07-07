Guantanamo stint earns Canada payout
By The Associated Press
TORONTO -- A Canadian government official says a former Guantanamo Bay prisoner who pleaded guilty to killing a U.S. soldier in Afghanistan has received a multimillion-dollar payment from Canada.
The official confirmed Thursday that Omar Khadr has been given the money. A different official also familiar with the deal said it is for $8 million. Both insisted on speaking anonymously.
The government and Khadr's lawyers negotiated the deal last month, based on a 2010 court ruling that Canadian officials violated his rights at the U.S.-run lockup at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. The deal is expected to be announced today.
The Canadian-born Khadr was 15 when he was captured by U.S. troops after a firefight in July 2002 at a suspected al-Qaida compound in Afghanistan that resulted in the death of U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Speer.
