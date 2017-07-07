Hog commit Noah Gatlin joins Coach Coleman on Recruiting Thursday

Arkansas offensive line commitment Noah Gatlin talked about his pledge to the Hogs, and Jonesboro Coach Randy Coleman let fans know what to expect from Gatlin on and off the field on Recruiting Thursday.

Gatlin, 6-7, 300 pounds, picked the Hogs over 17 scholarship offers from schools like Arizona State, Texas Tech, Virginia, Mississippi State, Iowa State and Indiana.

He's a two-year starter for the Hurricanes and an impressive part of bookend tackles at Jonesboro. The other is junior Darius Thomas, who also has offers from the Hogs and many others.