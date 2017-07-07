Subscribe Register Login

Friday, July 07, 2017, 12:27 p.m.

The Recruiting Guy

Hog commit Noah Gatlin joins Coach Coleman on Recruiting Thursday

By Richard Davenport

This article was published today at 11:43 a.m.

Noah Gatlin

Arkansas offensive line commitment Noah Gatlin talked about his pledge to the Hogs, and Jonesboro Coach Randy Coleman let fans know what to expect from Gatlin on and off the field on Recruiting Thursday.

Gatlin, 6-7, 300 pounds, picked the Hogs over 17 scholarship offers from schools like Arizona State, Texas Tech, Virginia, Mississippi State, Iowa State and Indiana.

He's a two-year starter for the Hurricanes and an impressive part of bookend tackles at Jonesboro. The other is junior Darius Thomas, who also has offers from the Hogs and many others.

