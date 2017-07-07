Hogs to open SEC media days

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville is scheduled to kick off SEC media days Monday in Hoover, Ala., with Coach Bret Bielema joined by quarterback Austin Allen, center Frank Ragnow and defensive back Kevin Richardson III.

The Razorbacks will be the first team up behind SEC commissioner Greg Sankey, barring one potential conflict. If Bielema's wife Jen, who is expecting the couple's first child later this month, gives birth in the hours leading up to the Razorbacks' departure, the Arkansas contingent could move their appearance to Thursday, the only other day with three teams scheduled to appear.

LSU and Tennessee are scheduled for the afternoon session Monday, starting at 2:30 p.m.

Tuesday's slate features an appearance at 8:35 a.m. by SEC coordinator of officials Steve Shaw, followed by Georgia and Vanderbilt in the morning session and Mississippi State and Florida in the afternoon session. Rich McKay, the general manager of the Atlanta Falcons, will speak at 12:30 p.m., between the morning and afternoon sessions.

Bill Hancock, the executive director of the the College Football Playoff, will open Wednesday's proceedings at 8:45 a.m., followed by Alabama and Missouri in the morning session and Kentucky and Texas A&M in the afternoon session.

Wright Waters of the Football Bowl Association will be the first speaker Thursday at 8:30 a.m., followed by South Carolina, Ole Miss and Auburn.

Unlike previous seasons, the SEC will announced the media's preseason All-SEC choices and projected orders of finish in both divisions Friday, the day after the event is concluded.

Bielema, who takes only seniors to media days, was joined by linebacker Brooks Ellis, tight end Jeremy Sprinkle and defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. in Hoover last year.

