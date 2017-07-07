Homeless man robbed of $300 while walking in downtown Little Rock, police say

A 69-year-old homeless man told Little Rock police that he was robbed of cash early Friday while walking in downtown Little Rock.

The Little Rock Police Department responded around 2:15 a.m. to 310 E. Capitol Ave. in reference to a robbery of an individual, according to a report.

While walking about six blocks west of River Cities Travel Center, the victim was approached by a male assailant, he told officers.

The robber reportedly said “Give me your money” before taking about $300 from the victim and fleeing the scene.

Additional information regarding the robber was not immediately available. The victim said that he could not provide a physical description.

The victim, who smelled of “intoxicants,” refused medical treatment and housing assistance but asked for a ride to North Little Rock, authorities noted.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.