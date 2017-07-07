Happy birthday. The next three months present games and risk; keep at it and you'll become a master. September brings a lucky break. November shows you inseparable from your team. Together you'll execute an important mission. January shifts the focus to self-improvement, especially in the area of health and lifestyle.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Today will be all right. In the English-language sense of it, this phrase covers a wide variety of meanings (many of which will apply): "just OK"; "spectacular"; "here's a counter offer"; "agreed"; and "yes."

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You can't see time, although, if you wait long enough, there will be quite a lot of physical evidence that it was here. To experience time more vividly, positively and fully, plant a seed.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): There's someone you want to know better, but you're not sure how you should approach. Better to repel someone by being who you are than attract them by being who you're not.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): A loved one will figure into your work scenario and may be the key that unlocks the next professional level. Even so, ultimately it's your work and your being that will make the situation great for all.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Whom should I know? Many don't ask such questions, out of shyness or a lack of foresight. But you realize that in order to move and shake things, you need to get to know the current movers and shakers.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You've already come far in life with emotional development and maturity beyond your years. With all you'll gain over the next three weeks, you'll rise to yet another level of wisdom.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You're creative. You don't need to have the best things in order to make the best of things. Also, many who already have the best can't see it. You'll help them see it. So, you'll make them a little jealous, too. It can't be helped.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You'll become so immersed in these adventures that you'll find there is no longer room for the anxiety and fear you once felt. You'll channel your energy into exciting new endeavors.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You enjoy getting quality attention, and you know how to hold and play with that, too. You also cherish your private time. Today you'll prefer to recharge in solitude.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): There's no time to waste in anger. Forgive quickly; forget easily. There is so much fun and play to be had. Tonight sees you laughing until your cheeks hurt.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Just because they ask doesn't mean you have to answer. Why do they want to know? It's not like you're applying for a security clearance or running for office today. You're allowed to be as mysterious as you want to be.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Liking yourself may not be enough today. You've plenty of reasons to be madly, deeply in love. Anyway, what would you do differently in that case? How would you advocate for yourself?

