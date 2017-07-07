Respect the military

Congressman French Hill currently supports a bill named the Encourage New Legalized Immigrants to Start Training (ENLIST) Act (HR 60).

On the surface this bill seems like a harmless idea: The U.S. military receives more troops and those who recently immigrated to our country become eligible to serve. Proponents of this bill argue that both the military and our immigration system benefit from this legislation, but I believe this couldn't be further from the truth.

The ENLIST Act would allow illegal immigrants to receive lawful permanent resident status in exchange for military service, aka military amnesty. The legislation does nothing to advance U.S. national security objectives. It undermines the military by unnecessarily dragging the controversial immigration debate into the U.S. military and the brave men and women who serve it. The ENLIST Act also damages our already broken immigration system by putting those who violated the law ahead of those who want to come to our country legally.

Congressman French Hill should respect our military and the rule of law by removing his name from the co-sponsor list and opposing the ENLIST Act.

RON URSERY

Maumelle

No proof, just feeling

If you went to your doctor and, after glancing at you for a moment, she said, "I've got a feeling you have brain cancer. I'm going to schedule a biopsy ASAP," how would you respond?

"Sure, whatever you say, Doc. Drill away!" Yes?

Or, just maybe, you'd prefer a little more convincing?

"Did you see something wrong with my eyes?"

"Not that I can tell."

"Are my hands trembling?"

"They seem to be working normally."

"So is my speech slurred?"

"Nope."

"So why do you need to take a piece of my brain?"

This is the same position President Trump has put states like Arkansas in with his demand for voter information. He has a feeling that he actually won the popular vote in 2016. He has a feeling that millions of people voted illegally in that election. But he has zero proof to back these feelings up. And until Trump can provide the American public with some tangible signs of voter fraud, we should refuse to let him "drill" into our personally identifying voting behavior.

This is big government at its worst.

JOHN AGEE BALL

Little Rock

Sounds like good plan

The paper informs us that the University of Arkansas at Little Rock will not be exempt from the new state law allowing guns on Arkansas college campuses, including within a 1,000-foot radius of the new eStem high school.

Sure, why not. Teenagers with guns. What could go wrong?

ANN LINK

Little Rock

Anti-American attack

Was anyone else bothered by Philip Martin's column on Independence Day? Martin picked this date to delve into an historical footnote on the scurrilous opinions and defamations of James Callender against Thomas Jefferson, John Adams, Alexander Hamilton and George Washington.

Martin took the liberty to refer to Callender as an "attack dog" for Jefferson because of Jefferson's support of Callender long before the arguably nastiest election in our nation's history. Upon inauguration, Jefferson called for civility and tolerance, thereafter repudiating Callender as being too radical. Martin apparently felt it necessary to highlight Jefferson's hypocrisy to fault him while choosing to completely ignore anything that Americans have to be so thankful for from the author of the Declaration of Independence and great president.

I believe Jefferson's ideas are the antitheses of the views of the historical and economic dunces of modern-day liberalism. To tear down one of the most important men to our nation's founding reveals Martin's true character--one who rejects American exceptionalism and disdains what the founding fathers provided us.

That the Arkansas Democrat- Gazette would let this less-than- mediocre "columnist" spew his not so thinly veiled anti-Americanism on the Fourth of July is a sad testament to the downfall of what was a once beacon of reason.

NEIL DEININGER

Little Rock

Good of constituents

To our senators: Please vote for the good of your constituents and against Trumpcare when you return from recess. I realize the ACA isn't perfect and there are tradeoffs between it and the Senate bill. The new bill's pros: lower premiums for the healthy, elimination of the uninsured penalty (also generally the healthy), and massive tax cuts (nearly a trillion dollars) for the top 1 percent and insurance companies. But the bill's significant cons would affect the majority of your constituents:

• The CBO estimates 22 million, including 200,000 Arkansans, will lose health care, and 43,000 will die as a direct result.

• An estimated 1 million jobs lost over a decade, including 10,000-40,000 in Arkansas.

• A $500 million hit to the Arkansas economy, per Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

• Rural hospitals closing, with farmers disproportionately impacted.

• An estimated 5,000 Arkansas veterans will lose their health care after serving their country.

• Medicaid slashed (which funds about 60 percent of nursing home seniors, poor kids, and kids with disabilities).

• 62 percent of Arkansas Children's Hospital's revenue from Medicaid at risk.

• Protections for pre-existing conditions weakened or eliminated, affecting at least one in three people.

When you cast your vote, please consider whether the benefits for the select few (the wealthy and healthy) outweigh the cost to the majority of the people you represent (those with medical issues, seniors, veterans, poor kids, kids with disabilities). If that doesn't sway you, then consider how many voters are winners versus losers from this bill. We'll be watching your vote.

KELLY McCLEARY

Bentonville

