Friday, July 07, 2017, 10:09 a.m.

Little Rock man pulls teen from vehicle, threatens to shoot him before driving off, police say

By Emma Pettit

This article was published today at 8:02 a.m.

Troymaine Williams, 22, of Little Rock

PHOTO BY PULASKI COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Troymaine Williams, 22, of Little Rock

A Little Rock man was arrested Thursday after he and another person forced a teenager out of his vehicle and threatened to shoot him before they stole it, police said.

Troymaine U. Williams, 22, was arrested at his home in the 1400 block of Pine Street around noon on charges of aggravated robbery and theft of property, both felonies, according to a police report.

The 18-year-old victim told investigators that he was driving Williams, an acquaintance, and one of Williams' friends, whom the victim did not know, when they made him pull into an alley on 22nd Street, according to the report. There, Williams and the other person pulled the 18-year-old out of his car and threatened to shoot him before they drove away, taking the vehicle as well as the victim's phone and jewelry, the report said.

The man said to be Williams' friend was not named on the report.

Williams was booked into Pulaski County jail around 1:35 p.m. and is being held without bail.

A court date is scheduled for July 13.

YoungHog says... July 7, 2017 at 9 a.m.

giving rides to POSSIBLES is dumb..

Kharma says... July 7, 2017 at 9:16 a.m.

Love love love that most criminals are really stupid, and the suspect pictured supra is clearly no mental giant. LMAO

