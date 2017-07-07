LIVE! in NWA

Today

Muriel Anderson -- 7 p.m., Artist Retreat Center, Bella Vista. $15.

First Friday: Americana Festival -- 7 a.m.-8 p.m., Bentonville Downtown Square, Bentonville.

Sons of Otis Malone -- 7 p.m., Bike Rack Brewing Co., Bentonville.

Foggy Bobcat -- 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Sam & the Stylees -- Chelsea's Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Members Only -- 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Dale Stokes -- 9 p.m., Emma Ave. Bar & Tap, Springdale.

Tori Miller -- Foghorn's on Green Acres, Fayetteville.

Lukas Wigington -- Foghorn's on W. 15th, Fayetteville.

Sugar Creek -- Foghorn's, Rogers.

Jason Plumlee -- Foghorn's, Springdale.

The Widdler -- 9 p.m.; Filthy Habit at 7; Jesse Dean & Co at 6. George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $12.

Rick Atha -- 9 p.m., The Tavern at Haven 55, Pineville, Mo.

El Dirte -- JJ's Grill, Dickson Street.

EgoTrip -- JJ's Grill, Fayetteville.

Mark Albertson -- JJ's Grill, Fort Smith.

Ocie Fisher -- JJ's Grill, Rogers.

Keith Nicholson Trio -- Kingfish, Fayetteville.

Trey O'Dell -- 8 p.m., Levi's Gastrolounge, Rogers.

Jimmy Wayne & Liberty Bell -- Mojo's Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

ESC -- 7:30 p.m. album release, with Groaners, White Eclipse, and Holy. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville. $5.

Jon Shorter -- 8 p.m., The Odd Soul, Springdale.

Chicken Pot Pie -- 8 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

Lunarheadz -- with Elephantom, Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

Bert & Heather -- Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

Saturday

May the Peace of the Sea Be With You -- 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Chris Meck & the Guilty Birds -- Chelsea's Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Horns and Harps -- 6 p.m. for Chihuly Saturday Nights, Crystal Bridges, Bentonville. $15.

Dave Smith -- 9 p.m., Emma Ave. Bar & Tap, Springdale.

The Rockin' Rob Show -- 10:30 a.m. family show, Fayetteville Public Library.

The Blacklisted -- Foghorn's on Green Acres, Fayetteville.

Craig Cook and the Marauders -- Foghorn's on W. 15th, Fayetteville.

Eye for a Lie -- Foghorn's, Rogers.

Blew Reed and the Flatheads -- Foghorn's, Springdale.

Groovement -- 9 p.m., with Trouble in the Streets. George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.

Maximum Overdrive -- JJ's Grill, Dickson Street.

Sara Lyons Band -- JJ's Grill, Fayetteville.

Matt Dodd -- JJ's Grill, Fort Smith.

The Odds -- JJ's Grill, Rogers.

Easy Mountain -- Kingfish, Fayetteville.

Melody Pond -- Landry's New Orleans Cafe, Fort Smith.

GUTA -- Mojo's Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

The Black Oak Band -- 7 p.m., NEBCO Community Center, Garfield.

Rusty Rose -- 7 p.m., Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.

Septembers End -- 9 p.m.; Michael Tisdale Duo at 1. Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

Bringer -- with Desi & Cody, Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

Whiskey Grin -- Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

Sunday

Boss Tweeds -- 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library.

Dorrian Cross -- 1 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

Dennis Collins -- 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.

Monday

Jamie Wolfe -- JJ's Grill, Dickson Street.

Samantha Hunt -- JJ's Grill, Fayetteville.

Russ Hutchison -- JJ's Grill, Fort Smith.

Lorie Jo Bridges -- JJ's Grill, Rogers.

Tuesday

John Moreland -- 8:30 p.m., with Travis Linville. George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $12.

TJ Scarlett -- JJ's Grill, Dickson Street.

Dudley Jr. -- JJ's Grill, Fayetteville.

Jamie Wolfe -- JJ's Grill, Fort Smith.

Jeff Fox -- JJ's Grill, Rogers.

Two Peace -- Mojo's Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Jed Clampit -- 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.

Pickin' Party -- 8 p.m. with John Henry. Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville.

Wednesday

Late. -- 8 p.m., with Spark the Forest, and Auric. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.

Brooke White and The Ritual -- 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Jeff Fox -- JJ's Grill, Dickson Street.

Rick Shaw -- JJ's Grill, Fayetteville.

Jocko -- JJ's Grill, Fort Smith.

Lazy Daisy -- JJ's Grill, Rogers.

Sam Thompson and Tommy Nolen -- Mojo's Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Troy Edwards -- Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

Third Eye Blind -- 7 p.m., with Silversun Pickups, and Ocean Park Standoff. Walmart AMP, Rogers. $30.95-$75.95.

Thursday

Grady Philip Drugg -- 9 p.m., with Buckle Up Baby, and The Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Boys. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.

123 Andrés -- 7 p.m. family concert, Crystal Bridges, Bentonville.

The Greg Creamer Band -- Foghorn's on Green Acres, Fayetteville.

Caleb Martin -- Foghorn's on W. 15th, Fayetteville.

Lindsay Will -- Foghorn's, Rogers.

John Silva -- Foghorn's, Springdale.

Photosphere -- 6 p.m., Fred's Hickory Inn, Bentonville.

Melody Pond -- Gulley Park, Fayetteville.

Stoney LaRue -- with ShotGun Billys. JJ's Beer Garden and Brewing, Fayetteville.

K&S -- JJ's Grill, Dickson Street.

Lukas Wigington -- JJ's Grill, Fayetteville.

Jon Dooly -- JJ's Grill, Fort Smith.

Michael Cooper -- JJ's Grill, Rogers.

David Bright Band -- Kingfish, Fayetteville.

Kodie Benge -- Mojo's Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Dance Monkey Dance -- 7 p.m., The Odd Soul, Springdale.

