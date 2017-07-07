LIVE! in NWA

Home /
Today
Muriel Anderson -- 7 p.m., Artist Retreat Center, Bella Vista. $15.
First Friday: Americana Festival -- 7 a.m.-8 p.m., Bentonville Downtown Square, Bentonville.
Sons of Otis Malone -- 7 p.m., Bike Rack Brewing Co., Bentonville.
Foggy Bobcat -- 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
Sam & the Stylees -- Chelsea's Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Members Only -- 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Dale Stokes -- 9 p.m., Emma Ave. Bar & Tap, Springdale.
Tori Miller -- Foghorn's on Green Acres, Fayetteville.
Lukas Wigington -- Foghorn's on W. 15th, Fayetteville.
Sugar Creek -- Foghorn's, Rogers.
Jason Plumlee -- Foghorn's, Springdale.
The Widdler -- 9 p.m.; Filthy Habit at 7; Jesse Dean & Co at 6. George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $12.
Rick Atha -- 9 p.m., The Tavern at Haven 55, Pineville, Mo.
El Dirte -- JJ's Grill, Dickson Street.
EgoTrip -- JJ's Grill, Fayetteville.
Mark Albertson -- JJ's Grill, Fort Smith.
Ocie Fisher -- JJ's Grill, Rogers.
Keith Nicholson Trio -- Kingfish, Fayetteville.
Trey O'Dell -- 8 p.m., Levi's Gastrolounge, Rogers.
Jimmy Wayne & Liberty Bell -- Mojo's Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
ESC -- 7:30 p.m. album release, with Groaners, White Eclipse, and Holy. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville. $5.
Jon Shorter -- 8 p.m., The Odd Soul, Springdale.
Chicken Pot Pie -- 8 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.
Lunarheadz -- with Elephantom, Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.
Bert & Heather -- Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.
Saturday
May the Peace of the Sea Be With You -- 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
Chris Meck & the Guilty Birds -- Chelsea's Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Horns and Harps -- 6 p.m. for Chihuly Saturday Nights, Crystal Bridges, Bentonville. $15.
Dave Smith -- 9 p.m., Emma Ave. Bar & Tap, Springdale.
The Rockin' Rob Show -- 10:30 a.m. family show, Fayetteville Public Library.
The Blacklisted -- Foghorn's on Green Acres, Fayetteville.
Craig Cook and the Marauders -- Foghorn's on W. 15th, Fayetteville.
Eye for a Lie -- Foghorn's, Rogers.
Blew Reed and the Flatheads -- Foghorn's, Springdale.
Groovement -- 9 p.m., with Trouble in the Streets. George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.
Maximum Overdrive -- JJ's Grill, Dickson Street.
Sara Lyons Band -- JJ's Grill, Fayetteville.
Matt Dodd -- JJ's Grill, Fort Smith.
The Odds -- JJ's Grill, Rogers.
Easy Mountain -- Kingfish, Fayetteville.
Melody Pond -- Landry's New Orleans Cafe, Fort Smith.
GUTA -- Mojo's Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
The Black Oak Band -- 7 p.m., NEBCO Community Center, Garfield.
Rusty Rose -- 7 p.m., Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.
Septembers End -- 9 p.m.; Michael Tisdale Duo at 1. Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.
Bringer -- with Desi & Cody, Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.
Whiskey Grin -- Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.
Sunday
Boss Tweeds -- 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library.
Dorrian Cross -- 1 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.
Dennis Collins -- 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.
Monday
Jamie Wolfe -- JJ's Grill, Dickson Street.
Samantha Hunt -- JJ's Grill, Fayetteville.
Russ Hutchison -- JJ's Grill, Fort Smith.
Lorie Jo Bridges -- JJ's Grill, Rogers.
Tuesday
John Moreland -- 8:30 p.m., with Travis Linville. George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $12.
TJ Scarlett -- JJ's Grill, Dickson Street.
Dudley Jr. -- JJ's Grill, Fayetteville.
Jamie Wolfe -- JJ's Grill, Fort Smith.
Jeff Fox -- JJ's Grill, Rogers.
Two Peace -- Mojo's Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
Jed Clampit -- 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.
Pickin' Party -- 8 p.m. with John Henry. Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville.
Wednesday
Late. -- 8 p.m., with Spark the Forest, and Auric. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.
Brooke White and The Ritual -- 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Jeff Fox -- JJ's Grill, Dickson Street.
Rick Shaw -- JJ's Grill, Fayetteville.
Jocko -- JJ's Grill, Fort Smith.
Lazy Daisy -- JJ's Grill, Rogers.
Sam Thompson and Tommy Nolen -- Mojo's Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
Troy Edwards -- Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.
Third Eye Blind -- 7 p.m., with Silversun Pickups, and Ocean Park Standoff. Walmart AMP, Rogers. $30.95-$75.95.
Thursday
Grady Philip Drugg -- 9 p.m., with Buckle Up Baby, and The Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Boys. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.
123 Andrés -- 7 p.m. family concert, Crystal Bridges, Bentonville.
The Greg Creamer Band -- Foghorn's on Green Acres, Fayetteville.
Caleb Martin -- Foghorn's on W. 15th, Fayetteville.
Lindsay Will -- Foghorn's, Rogers.
John Silva -- Foghorn's, Springdale.
Photosphere -- 6 p.m., Fred's Hickory Inn, Bentonville.
Melody Pond -- Gulley Park, Fayetteville.
Stoney LaRue -- with ShotGun Billys. JJ's Beer Garden and Brewing, Fayetteville.
K&S -- JJ's Grill, Dickson Street.
Lukas Wigington -- JJ's Grill, Fayetteville.
Jon Dooly -- JJ's Grill, Fort Smith.
Michael Cooper -- JJ's Grill, Rogers.
David Bright Band -- Kingfish, Fayetteville.
Kodie Benge -- Mojo's Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
Dance Monkey Dance -- 7 p.m., The Odd Soul, Springdale.
