Montana shaken by 5.8 earthquake

LINCOLN, Mont. — An earthquake strong enough to rouse sleeping residents more than 30 miles from its epicenter struck western Montana early Thursday.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or serious damage from the magnitude-5.8 earthquake that hit early Thursday.

Mike Stickney, a seismologist at the Earthquake Studies Office with the Montana Bureau of Mines and Geology in Butte, said the quake was probably the strongest in Montana since October 1964 and occurred along the axis of the intermountain seismic belt.

Stickney does not believe the quake was seismically linked to the recent swarm of more than 1,100 smaller earthquakes in and around Yellowstone National Park over the past two weeks.

The initial earthquake’s epicenter was about 6 miles southeast of Lincoln, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. A magnitude-4.9 quake rattled the same general area about five minutes later.

The agency received reports of people feeling the initial earthquake throughout Montana and into Idaho, Washington, Wyoming and Canada.