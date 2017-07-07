Most G-20 nations back climate accord, German chancellor says

German Chancellor Angela Merkel sad Friday that most Group of 20 nations at the Hamburg summit have backed the Paris accord against climate change.

Merkel said that "it will be very interesting to see how we formulate the communique tomorrow and make clear that, of course, there are different opinions in this area because the United States of America regrettably ... wants to withdraw from the Paris accord."

President Donald Trump said last month that the U.S. would pull out of the Paris accord, putting it at odds with most other governments.

French President Emmanuel Macron also stressed the need for commitments to fight global warming.

Macron said on the sidelines of the summit Friday that he and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau would discuss "the common engagement which we must take, we must defend, at a moment when it is called in question by certain people."

Trudeau said he and Macron would discuss "our firm commitment to Paris" and "collective leadership" to counter climate change.

The G-20 summit ends Saturday.

