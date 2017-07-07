Arkansas motorcyclist dies from crash injuries

A 66-year-old Arkansas motorcyclist died days after being involved in a two-vehicle crash in Madison County, state police said Thursday.

William Morphis of Parthenon was headed north on Arkansas 295 near its intersection with Arkansas 74 shortly after 5 p.m. June 28 when his motorcycle reportedly traveled across the road's centerline. It then struck the front of a 2001 Dodge Ram pickup headed south, according to a preliminary crash report.

State police said Morphis was flown to Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Mo., where he died Monday from his injuries.

No other injuries were reported in the crash, and conditions at the time of the wreck were described as clear and dry.

Print Headline: Motorcyclist dies from crash injuries