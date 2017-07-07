Multiple Arkansas agencies responding to reported drowning involving 3 people

Multiple agencies are responding to a possible drowning involving three people in Northwest Arkansas.

The Rogers Fire Department said around 5 p.m. Friday that it, along with at least three other agencies, were traveling to the War Eagle Mill area.

Also reportedly responding are the Beaver Lake Fire Department, Benton County Division of Public Safety and Piney Point Fire Department.

Additional information was not immediately available Friday evening. A call to the Rogers Fire Department went unanswered.

A Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reporter said via social media that one woman was hospitalized. A girl was also reported to be missing.

Check back with Arkansas Online for updates on this developing story.