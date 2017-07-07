Appeals court backs Tyson hot dog brand

A claim by Pittsburgh-based Parks LLC that the Tyson Foods Inc. and Hillshire Brands Co. hot dog brand "Park's Finest" is a trademark infringement and false advertisement was rejected Thursday by an appeals court.

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia upheld a federal judge's May 2016 dismissal of Parks' claim that consumers would think Parks was the producer of "Park's Finest" frankfurters.

"We're pleased with the court's ruling which confirms our right to use the Park's Finest name to market our premium line" of Ball Park hot dogs, Tyson spokesman Worth Sparkman said in an email.

Thursday's decision was filed under seal and is scheduled to be made public after both sides have redacted confidential information from the official court opinion.

In the May 2016 ruling, U.S. Judge Joseph Leeson Jr. said Hillshire's premium brand likely "didn't deceive a substantial portion of the intended audience," according to the court memorandum.

-- Nathan Owens

Tyson putting $60M in Pennsylvania hub

Tyson Foods Inc. is investing $59.7 million to expand its distribution center in Pottsville, Pa., as part of the company's plan for growth and efficiency. Expansion will begin this summer with a 164,000-square-foot addition to the northeastern location. Construction is scheduled for completion by late 2018, creating 114 jobs -- nearly doubling the center's workforce to 220 jobs.

The Pottsville distribution center serves retail and food-service customers throughout the northeast region including, but not limited to, Maine, New York, Connecticut and Virginia.

"The I-81 corridor has become an extremely attractive location for food processors, and I applaud Tyson Foods for choosing to grow right here," Pennsylvania Gov, Tom Wolf said in a statement.

Tyson announced on June 20 that it also would invest $59 million in its southeastern distribution center, adding 100 jobs to the Macon, Ga., site.

-- Nathan Owens

State index gives up 6.38; 17 stocks fall

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, fell 6.38 to 336.17 Thursday.

Of the 18 companies on the index, only Wal-Mart posted a gain.

"Rising bond yields and weakness in overseas markets weighed on U.S. equities Thursday in advance of today's June payroll report as the telecommunications and real estate sectors lagged the broad market," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc. in Little Rock.

Total volume for the index was 18.4 million shares.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997

Business on 07/07/2017