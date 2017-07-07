BASEBALL

Turner, Moustakas All-Stars

Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner and Kansas City third baseman Mike Moustakas have been elected to the All-Star Game in online voting for the final initial roster spots. Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant was second in the NL vote, leaving Cubs reliever Wade Davis as the sole representative of the World Series champions at Tuesday’s game in Miami. Davis did not join the Cubs until the offseason, after Chicago’s first World Series title since 1908. The last World Series champion with one All-Star was in 2007, when Albert Pujols was the only player from the St. Louis Cardinals. Turner received a record 20.8 million votes, topping Freddie Freeman’s 19.7 million in 2013, the commissioner’s office said Thursday. Moustakas, who also won the final spot vote in 2015, received 15.6 million ballots. Washington third baseman Anthony Rendon was third, followed by Colorado first baseman Mark Reynolds and Miami first baseman Justin Bour, who will compete in Monday’s Home Run Derby. Boston shortstop Xander Bogaerts was second in the AL vote, followed by the Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius, Texas shortstop Elvis Andrus and Tampa Bay first baseman Logan Morrison. Additional All-Stars will be picked for injured players.

Toronto signs Brazilian teen

A 16-year-old Brazilian righthander with a 94-mph fastball agreed Thursday to a minor league contract with the Toronto Blue Jays. Eric Pardinho, No. 5 on MLB.com’s list of 30 international amateur prospects, made the announcement in Sao Paulo alongside Blue Jays assistant general manager Andrew Tinnish. The 5-8 Pardinho has been scouted by the Blue Jays since he was 14 and will report to the team’s complex in the Dominican Republic. “We really like his arm action, delivery and his athleticism,” Tinnish said during a news conference. “He is one of the most advanced I’ve seen at this age. This is a very mature 16-year-old.”

Trout feels good on rehab

Mike Trout didn’t have the results that fans wanted Wednesday night, but that wasn’t the most important thing for him. Playing for the Los Angeles Angels’ high Class A affiliate, the Inland Empire 66ers, as part of a rehabilitation assignment, Trout was 0 for 3. Trout batted third and served as the designated hitter. He grounded out weakly to second in his first at-bat on a 3-1 pitch. On the seventh pitch of his second atbat, he struck out swinging. In his third at-bat, he hit a routine fly ball to center field on a 1-and-1 pitch. It was Trout’s first game action since tearing a ligament in his left thumb sliding into second base May 28 in Miami. “I feel great,” he said.

Bumgarner on schedule

Madison Bumgarner’s comeback remains on schedule, even after a bumpy rehabilitation start. The left-hander gave up 9 runs — and 4 home runs — over the span of 76 pitches for Class A San Jose on Wednesday night. But San Francisco Giants Manager Bruce Bochy seemed unfazed Thursday morning, indicating that the timetable for Bumgarner’s return remains on track. The 2014 World Series MVP will throw once more in San Jose, on July 10, this time with a 90-pitch limit. After that, the plan calls for him to return to the Giants rotation on July 15 in San Diego, the second game after the All-Star break. The onetime workhorse has been on the disabled list since April 21 with bruised ribs and other injuries sustained during a dirt bike accident in Colorado.

All-Star umpires named

Angel Hernandez, who sued Major League Baseball this week alleging racial discrimination, is among the umpires for Tuesday’s All-Star Game in Miami. Hernandez will be at first base as part of a crew headed by Joe West, who last month became the third umpire to work 5,000 regular-season games. West worked third base for the 1987 All-Star Game and was behind the plate for the 2005 All-Star Game. The rest of the crew announced Thursday includes Mark Carlson (second), Chris Conroy (third), Manny Gonzalez (left) and Mike Estabrook (right). The replay umpire in New York will be Doug Eddings. Tampa Bay Manager Kevin Cash will be among the AL coaches and Miami Manager Don Mattingly among the NL coaches.

Infant struck in face

An 11-month-old boy was hit in the face Wednesday by a line drive foul ball while sitting in his stroller at a professional baseball game in New Jersey. State police spokesman Lt. Ted Schaefer said the boy was hit in his right eye by the foul ball Wednesday night during a Sussex County Miners game at Skylands Stadium in Augusta. He was conscious and alert when he was flown to University Hospital in Newark, where a spokesman said he was listed in stable condition Thursday morning.

BOXING

Rungvisai, Gonzalez rematch

Srisaket Sor Rungvisai has agreed to defend his WBC super flyweight title in a rematch with Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez in Carson City, Calif., at StubHub Center’s famed outdoor ring Sept. 9. Promoter Tom Loeffler confirmed the matchup and venue Thursday. Rungvisai (43-4-1, 39 KOs) won the 115-pound title in March with a stunning victory over the previously unbeaten Gonzalez, who was dropped by the Thai challenger in the first round. Rungvisai got a majority decision to claim the title, beating his Nicaraguan opponent 114-112 on two judges’ cards at Madison Square Garden. Gonzalez (46-1-0, 38 KOs) was widely considered the world’s top pound-for-pound fighter before the loss.

CYCLING

Umbrella provides only Tour de France incident

TROYES, France — On long, mostly flat sultry stages like Thursday’s, all Chris Froome and the other leaders in the Tour de France want to do is take it easy.

Until a beach umbrella floats across the pack.

That was the only incident of note amid hours-long stretches of uneventful cycling during Stage 6, which was won with ease by German sprinter Marcel Kittel.

“There was a bit of wind and the parasol took off and ended up in the road,” said Froome, who had to veer out of the way. “That’s the Tour.”

Otherwise, Froome said, he spent the day chatting with other riders and admiring the views as the peloton rode into champagne country and through Colombey-les-Deux-Eglises, the hometown of France’s wartime hero and former president, Gen. Charles de Gaulle.

At the conclusion of the mostly flat 134-mile leg from Vesoul to Troyes — the race’s second-longest stage — Kittel had little trouble in the sprint finish, with Peter Sagan and Mark Cavendish both no longer in the race.

As the other contenders bunched together on the right side of the road, Kittel burst forward around them on the left and easily created a comfortable gap allowing him to celebrate as he crossed the line.

It was Kittel’s second victory in this year’s race and 11th overall in his Tour career.

Stage 4 winner Arnaud Demare finished second and Andre Greipel was third.

Froome remained 12 seconds ahead of Sky teammate Geraint Thomas and 14 seconds ahead of Fabio Aru of Italy.

Richie Porte was in fifth place overall and other riders eyeing victory in Paris on July 23 were simply pleased to get the long, hot stage over without incident.

Sagan, the world champion, was disqualified for elbowing Cavendish to the ground two days ago. The fall resulted in Cavendish, who has 30 Tour victories, abandoning the race with a broken shoulder.

Sport’s highest court on Thursday rejected Sagan’s appeal to be allowed back into the race.

Sagan’s Bora-Hansgrohe team had appealed to the Switzerland-based Court of Arbitration for Sport. In a short statement Thursday, the court said it rejected the appeal and that Sagan “remains disqualified from the 2017 Tour de France.”

The Tour remains in Troyes for the start of Stage 7 today, a 133-mile leg that again sets up well for sprinters with a finish in the Burgundy wine town of Nuits-Saint-Georges.

Sports on 07/07/2017