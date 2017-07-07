Pizzano's HR leads Travs over Missions

TEXAS LEAGUE

TRAVELERS 5, MISSIONS 2

Dario Pizzano hit a two-run home run in the sixth inning, leading the Arkansas Travelers to a 5-2 victory over the San Antonio Missions on Thursday in front of 4,338 fans at Nelson Wolff Stadium in San Antonio.

The home run by Pizzano capped a three-run inning that gave the Travelers a 3-1 lead. Ian Miller hit a one-out single to right-center field and stole second base before scoring on Seth Mejias-Brean's RBI single to tie the game at 1-1. Pizzano then hit the next pitch from San Antonio starter Kyle Lloyd (7-5) over the right-field wall.

The Missions had taken a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the fifth when Nick Torres hit a two-out ground rule double to right field and later scored on Stephen McGee's RBI single.

The Travelers added some insurance in the seventh inning. Tyler Marlette and Kyle Waldrop led the inning off with consecutive singles and Marlette scored on Nelson Ward's RBI single to push the lead to 4-1. Ward tried to stretch the single to a double and was thrown out at second base. Waldrop scored on Joey Wong's RBI single to take a 5-1 lead and chased Lloyd from the game. Lloyd allowed all 5 Travs runs and 9 hits over 6 1/3 innings.

San Antonio scored its second run in the eighth inning. Noah Perio Jr. walked to start the inning and Nick Schulz was hit by a pitch from Travs starter Dylan Unsworth (7-6). Ty France hit an RBI single to right field to score Perio to cut the lead to 5-2.

The Missions could have done more damage in the bottom of the ninth after Auston Bousfield, Perio and Schulz drew consecutive two-out walks to load the bases, but reliever Zac Curtis earned his ninth save of the season after Franmil Reyes flied out.

Unsworth picked up the victory after allowing both San Antonio runs on eight hits over 7 1/3 innings.

