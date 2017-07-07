Broken strap thwarts pair who tried to drag away Little Rock store's ATM, report states

Two would-be robbers were thwarted by a broken tow strap after they smashed a Little Rock convenience store door early Thursday and tried to drag out an ATM, officials said.

Police were called to the Corner Store at 8822 Stagecoach Road around 2:50 a.m. after a burglary alarm went off, according to a police report.

After reviewing security footage, police reported that an older model white Chevrolet Trailblazer backed up to the store's east side glass door. One person walked up to the door and smashed it with what looked like a crowbar, the report said. Another person then went into the business and wrapped a yellow tow strap around the ATM, police said.

As the Trailblazer drove forward, the tow strap broke, police said. The two left in an unknown direction without the ATM, officials said.

No suspects were named on the report.