Police: Arkansas woman arrested on murder charge in fatal stabbing of boyfriend, 68

A woman has been arrested on a murder charge after police say she admitted to killing her boyfriend during a dispute in south Arkansas.

Nelda Tatum, 56, of Smackover faces a charge of second-degree murder in the death of 68-year-old Bobby L. Bell, the El Dorado News-Times reported.

Officers with the Smackover Police Department responded around 3:45 p.m. Monday in reference to a stabbing in the 1100 block of Magnolia Street in Smackover.

Bell was found with a single laceration that severed a major artery behind his left knee, the newspaper said, citing police information. He was taken to Medical Center of South Arkansas, where he was later pronounced dead.

Witnesses said Tatum and Bell had been visiting friends at the home when an argument ensued, ending in Tatum getting a kitchen knife and cutting her boyfriend. They also had reportedly been drinking alcoholic beverages.

