Friday, July 07, 2017, 1:56 a.m.

PREVIEWS

This article was published today at 1:47 a.m.

Spider-Man: Homecoming

86 PG-13 After his experience with the Avengers, Peter Parker returns home to live with his Aunt May and, under the watchful eye of mentor Tony Stark, starts to embrace his newfound identity, but he must soon put his spidey powers to the test when the evil Vulture emerges to threaten everything that he holds dear. With Tom Holland, Michael Keaton, Robert Downey Jr., Marisa Tomei, Jon Favreau, Gwyneth Paltrow, Zendaya, Donald Glover; directed by Jon Watts. (2 hours, 13 minutes)

MovieStyle on 07/07/2017

