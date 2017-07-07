Subscribe Register Login

Friday, July 07, 2017, 2:37 p.m.

State police asked to investigate after person dies while in custody of Arkansas sheriff's office

By Emma Pettit

This article was published today at 1:40 p.m.


State police have been asked to investigate after a person died while in the custody of an Arkansas sheriff’s office.

Arkansas State Police was called Thursday night by the Ouachita County sheriff’s office, spokesman Bill Sadler said.

Sadler directed additional questions to the sheriff’s office. A phone call to the agency was not immediately returned Friday afternoon.

Check back with Arkansas Online for updates as this story develops.

Kharma says... July 7, 2017 at 2:15 p.m.

Sometime people die for no apparent reason.

